Troopers Arrest Two, Recover Stolen Vehicle in Sarpy County Pursuit
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 (OMAHA, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people on several charges following a pursuit Wednesday in Sarpy County.
At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted a Nissan Rogue speeding on Interstate 80 near Gretna at mile marker 432. The vehicle did not have license plates and matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Lincoln. The vehicle then exited I-80 at the Gretna interchange and drove southbound on Highway 31.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped, but fled as the trooper was approaching the vehicle. The trooper initiated a pursuit as the vehicle fled southbound on Highway 31 reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.
The vehicle eventually continued southbound on Highway 50, traveling into Otoe County. The NSP Aviation Support Division took over the pursuit as the vehicle continued southbound. Troopers were then able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. It then turned eastbound on Road G, approximately two miles north of Highway 2, and came to a stop. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident. Troopers found multiple controlled substances and a knife in the vehicle.
The driver, Steven Luedtke, 45, of Denton, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and several other charges. The passenger, Christine Tannehill, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were lodged in Sarpy County Jail.
Home Burglary In Air Park Area Of NW Lincoln Being Investigated