Troopers Arrest Lincoln Man, Locate Juvenile Following I-80 Pursuit

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 18)–A 27-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he led the Nebraska State Patrol and deputies from Seward County on a pursuit that lasted just over 20 minutes along Interstate 80 on Sunday night.

According to the Patrol, a trooper saw a car speeding near Bradshaw and attempted to stop it but was unsuccessful. The car was going over 100 mph. Stop sticks were deployed about a mile east of the Milford exit, which stopped the vehicle.

The driver, Edwin Barrientos and a passenger, a 17-year-old girl, took off running before they were quickly captured by Seward County deputies. A second passenger stayed in the vehicle and was taken into custody. Barrientos was arrested on several charges and outstanding warrants. The charges include driving with a revoked license, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property $5,000+, and multiple outstanding warrants. Barrientos was lodged in the York County Jail.

The 17-year-old was put in the Lancaster County Youth Attention Center for an outstanding warrant. The other passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.