Troopers Arrest Drunk, Revoked Driver Following Pursuit in Lincoln

DECEMBER 14, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a drunk driver following a pursuit on Interstate 80 that covered nearly 20 miles in eastern Nebraska Thursday afternoon.

At approximately, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, December 13, NSP dispatchers received a report of a reckless driver traveling eastbound on I-80 in Seward County. Troopers located the vehicle at mile marker 381, near the Milford interchange. The vehicle was observed speeding at 93 miles per hour in a 75 miles per hour zone.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the black Ford Fusion fled. A pursuit was initiated, with speeds reaching as high as 120 miles per hour as the suspect headed toward Lincoln. Speeds decreased as the suspect reached the city limits of Lincoln.

At mile marker 398, a trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the pursuit to an end. The suspect, Scott Underwood, 42, of Lincoln, was taken into custody immediately. The pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes.

Troopers detected the odor of alcohol on Underwood’s breath, discovered an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, and discovered that Underwood’s driver’s license was currently revoked.

Underwood was arrested for driving under the influence, refusing to submit to a blood-alcohol content test, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of an open container, driving during revocation, and other traffic violations. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.