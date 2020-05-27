Troopers Arrest 18 Impaired Drivers over Memorial Day Weekend
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested 18 impaired drivers and cited more than 20 motorists for driving more than 100 miles per hour during the Memorial Day weekend.
“Troopers were busy this weekend, even with wet weather across much of the state and reduced travel patterns due to the pandemic,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our team will remain vigilant as traffic increases and we encourage all motorists to follow traffic safety laws as we work together to keep Nebraska roads safe.”
Over the Memorial Day weekend, troopers also cited 230 drivers for speeding (including the 21 who were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour), as well as 10 citations for open alcohol container, 7 for minor in possession of alcohol, 16 for driving under suspension, 14 for no proof of insurance, 6 for no seat belt, and 4 for improper child safety restraint.
Memorial Day weekend marked the start of NSP’s annual “100 Days of Summer” campaign. NSP and many other law enforcement agencies across Nebraska are also in the midst of the annual spring “Click It or Ticket” campaign.