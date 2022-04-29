Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine
One of the most underrated bands of all time is definitely Triumph. At least in my opinion. They were one of Canada’s biggest bands in the 70’s and 80’s. Not nearly as well known as RUSH or with the amount of radio hits, but they were a force to be reckoned with.
Triumph fans are stoked to learn that their long-awaited documentary movie, Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine, will premiere with a global streaming event on May 13.
