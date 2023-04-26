Trial Set For Omaha Man Connected to Deadly Memorial Day Weekend Crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–A trial date has been set for this fall related to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two women and hurt several others out watching classic cars cruise last Memorial Day weekend in east-central Lincoln.

Authorities say 19-year-old Kyvell Stark of Omaha will go to trial on October 2nd in Lincoln, where he apparently was driving 90 mph when he crashed into another car at 52nd and “O” Street on May 29, 2022.

Both vehicles ended up into a group of people watching classic cars drive by at the time, killing two people and injuring 20 others. Police say Stark was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.