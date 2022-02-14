      Weather Alert

Trial For Congressman Fortenberry To Stay In California Starting In March

Feb 14, 2022 @ 1:17pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–The trial for Nebraska First-District Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has officially been scheduled for March 15, and will take place in California after a motion to move the hearing to Nebraska was denied.

Court records show a federal judge denied the motion. Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal 2016 campaign contribution from a foreign national at a Los Angeles fundraiser. Fortenberry is facing charges of falsifying and concealing material facts and making false statements.

The trial was supposed to take place on Tuesday, but was delayed due to high rates of COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

