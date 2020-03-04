Trial Date Set For Ex-Lincoln Daycare Worker Arrested In Child Pornography Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–A federal judge has set a 7-day jury trial to start May 11 for a former Lincoln daycare employee, who faces several federal charges to a child pornography investigation.
The defendant, 26-year-old Titus Miller, was not at Wednesday’s hearing. He pled guilty in November to five charges of sexual exploitation and one count each of production of child pornography and distribution. Miller is also facing four felony charges of child sexual assault in Lancaster County.
He worked for Playful Painters daycare near Gateway Mall and was arrested last October.