      Weather Alert

Trial Date For Murder Suspect Boswell Pushed Back

Mar 13, 2020 @ 7:31am

WILBER–(AP Mar. 13)–A new trial starting date has been set in the slaying and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman. The first-degree murder trial of Bailey Boswell had been set to begin later this month in Lexington.  But a Saline County judge agreed to a delay because of a family medical emergency within the court. The new date: Sept. 23. Boswell is charged in the November 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. Boswell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty last year and also faces a possible death penalty. Boswell’s trial was moved to Dawson County because of pretrial publicity.

