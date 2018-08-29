Tree Trimmer Electrocuted

A man working in a tree with a chainsaw was electrocuted, setting the tree on fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 2300 block of South 39th street, near the busy intersection of 40th, South Streets, and Normal Blvd.

Lincoln Police are shutting off southbound 40th during the rescue. The Lincoln Electric System was called to de-energize the electrical line, which first responders say was running through the tree.

This is a developing story with more details to come as rescue efforts continue.

