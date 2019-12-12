Tree Removal Temporarily Closes Streets

(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2019) Portions of two streets will be temporarily closed Thursday and Friday for tree removal.
- Van Dorn Street between Sheridan Boulevard and South 27th Street will close from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, December 12.
- South 48th Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Highway 2 will close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, December 13
The sidewalks on both sides of the streets will also be closed. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to residences will be maintained.
The Community Forestry Division of the Parks and Recreation Department is removing trees on arterial streets that have been damaged by disease or vehicles. Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) and Parks and Recreation appreciate the public’s patience during this work.
READ MORE: Mayor and Fire Chief welcome new engines