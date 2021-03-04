Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Tabloid Published In Nebraska Newspapers
(KFOR NEWS March 4, 2021) Nebraska Treasurer, John Murante, says the Unclaimed Property Annual Report will be published in 16 Nebraska newspapers beginning March 7 in the Omaha World-Herald and the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Nebraskans may also go to www.NebraskaLostCash.gov for an up-to-date listing.
“I encourage Nebraskans to check the Unclaimed Property Report for their own names and the names of their businesses, as well as the names of family members and friends. We may have property you are entitled to, and we want to get you your money,” Murante said.
“While the Unclaimed Property Report is a valuable way for the public to find out about any holdings they may be unaware of, I want to encourage everyone to check out our online database at www.NebraskaLostCash.gov, which is constantly updated.”
The report represents $23,328,134 in new unclaimed property reported in the last year valued at $50 or more. The report will be published as a 28-page tabloid insert in 16 Nebraska newspapers, as required by State Statute, according to the following schedule:
Sunday, March 7: Omaha World Herald
Scottsbluff Star-Herald
Wednesday, March 17: Alliance Times-Herald
Friday, March 19: Sidney Sun-Telegraph
McCook Gazette
Holdrege Citizen
Saturday, March 20: Beatrice Daily Sun
Columbus Telegram
Fremont Tribune
Hastings Tribune
Kearney Hub
Norfolk Daily News
York News-Times
Sunday, March 21: Grand Island Independent
Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
The Nebraska Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $10,328,948 in unclaimed property and paid 11,406 claims in 2020.
