Trash Can, Dumpster Fires Early Wednesday Appear to be Intentional

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue was busy with a string of fire calls that appear to be intentionally set, with trash cans and dumpsters being lit on fire between 16th to 19th Streets, from “D” Street down to just north of South Street early Wednesday morning.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman says most of these cases were reported between midnight and just before 6am. There appears to be a person of interest in some of these cases, after some activity was caught on camera. Lincoln Police are helping with the investigation.

No damage was done to any homes or buildings.