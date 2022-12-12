Transient, Two Employees Arrested After Fight at a West Lincoln Taco Bell

104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

December 12, 2022 2:00PM CST
Lucas Smith (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Caleb Baumgartner (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–Two employees of the Taco Bell at 1440 West “O” Street are in jail, along with a transient, after all of them got into a fight at the restaurant on Saturday night.

According to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, 18-year-old Lucas Smith and 19-year-old Caleb Baumgartner got into a fight with 53-year-old Christopher Schmidt, when Schmidt refused to leave. Witnesses say Schmidt was hit with an aluminum broom stick and a metal chair.

Schmidt hit the glass door, which caused $400 damage. He’s in jail on suspicion of injure or destroy property of another. Smith was arrested for 2nd-degree assault, while Baumgartner was arrested for being an accessory to a Class II felony.

