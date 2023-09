LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–No one was hurt when a transformer caught on fire around 8:45am Wednesday at Mapes Industries near 56th and Arbor Road.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, smoke got into the building. When crews arrived, LFR says employees has used a fire extinguisher and the panel was turned off to put out the fire.

The building was checked out for any fire extension and ventilated.