Training For Treatment Of Emerald Ash Borer

The Forestry Section of Lincoln Parks and Recreation is now dealing with the arrival of the Emerald Ash Borer that has killed millions of trees in the U.S.

Forestry staff are partnering with Arborjet on a training session about injections intended to extend the life of ash treesThursday, May 23:

A classroom session begins at 8 a.m. in the basement training room of the Parks and Recreation Department, 3131 “O St.

At 10:30 a.m., Arborjet will inject an ash tree in Witherbee Park, 46th and “M” streets

