Train Derails on Cass/Otoe County Line

UNION–(KFOR June 13)–Clean up continues near Union in far eastern Nebraska following Tuesday afternoon’s derailment of 23 Union Pacific train cars, including one that was carrying a synthetic rubber that was leaking into Wolf Creek.

This happened near Highway 75 on the Cass/Otoe County line, according to U.P. They say a thermal misalignment was the likely cause of the derailment. That’s when heat causes a rail to expand and push out of alignment.

No one was hurt and no word yet on when the rail line will reopen.