Train Derails on Cass/Otoe County Line

June 13, 2024 10:16AM CDT
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA Lincoln.

UNION–(KFOR June 13)–Clean up continues near Union in far eastern Nebraska following Tuesday afternoon’s derailment of 23 Union Pacific train cars, including one that was carrying a synthetic rubber that was leaking into Wolf Creek.

This happened near Highway 75 on the Cass/Otoe County line, according to U.P.  They say a thermal misalignment was the likely cause of the derailment. That’s when heat causes a rail to expand and push out of alignment.

No one was hurt and no word yet on when the rail line will reopen.

