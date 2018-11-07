Trail To Stand Trial

Aubrey Trail, one of the two people charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, was found competent to stand trial on Wednesday. In a courtroom in Saline County, our Media partner 10/11 News reports that the decision was made after a competency hearing. Trail is scheduled to stand trial in summer, 2019, and the state has already decided they will seek the death penalty, both for Trail and his co-defendant, Bailey Boswell. Both are already in prison for an unrelated fraud case.

According to an unsealed probable cause affidavit, Loofe’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags east of Clay Center on December 4th and 5th.

The documents also reveal security video from Home Depot in Lincoln on November 15 shows Trail and Boswell purchasing tools and supplies believed to be used in the dismemberment and disposal of Loofe’s body.

The court records indicate at that time Loofe was still alive, and worked her shift at Menards later that day. A forensic pathologist determined the cause of death to be homicidal violence including strangulation.