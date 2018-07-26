Aubrey Trail, one of the two suspects in the November 2017 murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, has filed court documents asking to inspect the alleged crime scene in Wilber.

Trail and his attorney had those documents filed Wednesday in Saline County District Court. They want access to an apartment at 621 West 7th Street in Wilber.

In the motion filed, Trail’s attorney believes that the State’s investigation is focused on 621 West 7th, Apartment B in Wilber, as the principal crime scene.

According to the court documents, the apartment was under the control of the State of Nebraska but has since been released to the owner of the property, Alan Koll.

He issued a Notice of Right to Reclaim Abandoned Property to Aubrey Trail.

In it, it reads that when Trail vacated the property some personal belongings remained. Some of those items include bedroom furniture, a lion rug, a large chest, pictures, beanie babies and antiques. Koll said in the document that unless Trail pays the cost of storage and takes possession of the property by no later than July 31, 2018, the items may be disposed of.

The defense is asking the court to issue an order directing all involved to preserve and refrain from releasing the scene. They want access to the property before the owner removes any possible evidence.

Trail is due back in Saline County District Court on August 20.

The post Trail Files Court Motion To Search Alleged Crime Scene appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.