Trail Doesn’t Want To Attend His Sentencing Hearing
(KFOR NEWS March 8, 2021) (AP) – A Nebraska man doesn’t want to attend this week’s hearing that will determine whether he should be sentenced to death for killing a Lincoln woman who arranged a Tinder date with him.
54 year old, Aubrey Trail said in a motion filed Friday that he wants to skip the hearing at the end of this week that will determine his sentence. Trail was convicted in 2019 of 1st-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk, Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a date with him.
Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her disappearance.
READ MORE: Lancaster County COVID-19 And Vaccine Update For March 7th