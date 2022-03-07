      Weather Alert

Trail Begins For Teen Who Killed Lincoln Police Officer

Mar 7, 2022 @ 4:27am

(KFOR NEWS  March 7, 2022)  The teen who shot and killed a Lincoln police officer goes on trial today (Monday) in Columbus.

18 year old, Felipe Vazquez, is charged with the 1st-degree murder of Lincoln Police Investigator, Mario Herrera. Vazquez is accused of shooting Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020 near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant. Vazquez was 17 at the time.  Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

A judge found extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska.  The trial wasmoved to Columbus in Platte County.

READ MORE:   Trooper Hit As NSP Responds To Dozens Of Weather-Related Incidents

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
6 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
6 months ago
PUSCIFER
3 weeks ago
Welcome to Rockville
3 months ago
HALESTORM
6 days ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On