Trail Begins For Teen Who Killed Lincoln Police Officer
(KFOR NEWS March 7, 2022) The teen who shot and killed a Lincoln police officer goes on trial today (Monday) in Columbus.
18 year old, Felipe Vazquez, is charged with the 1st-degree murder of Lincoln Police Investigator, Mario Herrera. Vazquez is accused of shooting Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020 near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant. Vazquez was 17 at the time. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.
A judge found extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska. The trial wasmoved to Columbus in Platte County.
