Traffic Switch on Highway-77 at Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS July 2, 2021) Weather permitting, beginning July 8th, traffic on US-77 will change from the existing southbound lanes onto the new northbound lanes for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says traffic will continue to be head-to-head. The current configuration of Saltillo Road, including the temporary traffic signal will remain in place.
The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway. Visit https://dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/ for current closure and detour information near the Lincoln South Beltway construction area.
