Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests For Weapons And Drugs

LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 29)-A Lincoln Police officer made two arrests for drug and weapon charges during a routine traffic stop Tuesday night near downtown Lincoln.
The officer pulled over a truck for failing to use a turn signal at 21st and O. Investigators say the officer saw a 12-inch long knife with a 7-inch blade in the center console between 36-year-old Chad Renker and 35-year-old Kristi Jindra.
Officers learned that Renker was a convicted felon, and thus unable to posses the knife. Renker also had two smaller knives in his possession at the time.
Police searched the vehicle and found a bag with half a gram of meth in the console, as well as a syringe in the back seat.
Renker and Jindra were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Renker was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon.
