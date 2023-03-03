Traffic Stop Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest on a Number of Offenses

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 3)–Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Lincoln man that was intoxicated and had fictitious license plates on a car he was driving near Pawnee Lake shortly after midnight Friday morning.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says the traffic stop was initiated near NW 98th and West Adams, but the vehicle was later pulled over at NW 112th and West Superior. Deputies could smell alcohol in the car and 24-year-old Jake Wayman of Lincoln was arrested for aggravated DWI, fictitious license plates, driving under suspension, no valid registration along with three bench warrants.

Houchin says Wayman’s blood-alcohol content was tested at .204, about two-and-a-half times the legal limit.