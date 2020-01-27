      Weather Alert

Traffic Stop Leads To Four Arrests For Drugs, Gun and Cash

Jan 27, 2020 @ 11:14am
Matthew McGee (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Anthony Cooper (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–Four people from Ohio are in jail here in Nebraska, after Lincoln Police found pot, THC shatter, liquid, a gun and cash during a traffic stop last Friday morning along Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport.

Investigators say an officer smelled marijuana coming from the van, where the driver admitted there was a small amount. But officers found crates and boxes in the back of the van with 30 gallons of THC liquid, 2,600 cartridges, 30 pounds of marijuana, 79 grams of shatter, a .40 caliber gun and $2,000 cash.

The van had been stopped for several traffic violations.

Arrested were  26-year-old Matthew McGee,  19-year-old Richard V Cicanese, and 20-year-old Alex M Burtch were all arrested for possess marijuana with intent to deliver, possess THC concentrate with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.  Police also arrested 33-year-old Anthony M Cooper for  possess marijuana with intent to deliver, possess THC concentrate with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, and possess firearm during commission of a felony.

 

Richard Cicanese (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Alex Burtch (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

