Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Having A Gun Concealed In Truck

Oct 22, 2021 @ 12:01pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–An expired license plate registration got the attention of Lincoln Police on Thursday evening in the area of SW 6th and West South Street.

Investigators say 56-year-old  Thomas Yoder of Lincoln was driving a pickup truck with the expired registration and was pulled over. Come to find out, officers found a loaded .36 caliber black powder revolver concealed under the passenger seat.

Officers also learned Yoder was a convicted felon and isn’t supposed to have a gun. He went to jail for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

