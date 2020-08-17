Traffic Signals on South 54th Street
(KFOR NEWS August 17, 2020) Weather permitting, beginning Monday, August 17, traffic signals will be installed on South 54th Street, south of Saltillo Road, to help maintain safe travel for public and construction traffic.
Once installed, these signals will be fully functioning during the day, and flashing yellow at night. Please follow all signage and be prepared to slow down.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, buckle up and put phones down.
