Traffic Signals Damaged at 40th and South Intersection

(KFOR May 13, 2019) The traffic signal at the intersection of South 40th and South streets has been damaged due to a single vehicle crash. The traffic signal control cabinet and a mast arm pole structure were destroyed, in addition to electrical wiring and communications equipment, rendering the signal non-operational. Traffic Engineering has added a temporary, all-way stop control including left-turn prohibitions at the intersection while damage assessments and installation of interim signal equipment can be completed. Expect delays this week.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience while emergency response and construction activities continue, and reminds residents to exercise caution at this intersection and around construction crews.

Information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

