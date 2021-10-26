Traffic Shift on Highway 2 for Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS October 26, 2021) Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 27, traffic will shift from the existing eastbound lanes to the new westbound lanes on NE-2 between mile marker 466 and MM 469 for the construction of the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway project.
Detour information is posted on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT and ndot.info/TweetLSB.
