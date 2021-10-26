      Weather Alert

Traffic Shift on Highway 2 for Lincoln South Beltway

Oct 26, 2021 @ 4:05am

(KFOR NEWS  October 26, 2021)   Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 27, traffic will shift from the existing eastbound lanes to the new westbound lanes on NE-2 between mile marker 466 and MM 469 for the construction of the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway project.

Detour information is posted on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates  at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT and ndot.info/TweetLSB.

READ MORE:   Community Action Selects Heather Loughman As New CEO

Blaze Events
Static X
1 month ago
Steve Vai
1 month ago
TOOL
4 weeks ago
Yungblud
22 hours ago
BLAZE BDAY BASH ’22 – GHOST & VOLBEAT
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On