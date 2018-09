Lincoln Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who died after falling out of a pickup in north Lincoln Wednesday night as Amanda Terrell. According to police, the driver of the pickup, 31 year old, Seth Noble, was cited for DUI and released. Witnesses reported Terrell was run over by the pickup near 19th and Cornhusker.

