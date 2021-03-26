      Weather Alert

Traffic Changes Coming to Highway 2 for Lincoln South Beltway

Mar 26, 2021 @ 12:59pm

(KFOR NEWS  March 26, 2021)   Weather permitting, changes to traffic are anticipated in the area of South 120th Street and Highway  2 for the construction of the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Anticipated traffic changes include:

  • Closure of the eastbound outside lane of N-2 for one day on March 25.
  • Closure of the inside lanes of N-2 for two days beginning March 29.
  • Two-way traffic will begin in the eastbound lanes on April 1.
  • Also beginning April 1, access to N-2 at South 120th Street from the north will be closed.

Motorists are advised to use Yankee Hill Road to access N-2 as an alternate route.

Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at: www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle
up.

