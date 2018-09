During August, twelve people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads, according to the latest data from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Nine of the 12 deaths were in rural areas, four of the eight were not wearing seat belts, and three were motorcycle riders. 138 people have died in Nebraska traffic accidents so far this year, compared with 155 at this point last year.

