Traffic Accident South Of Lincoln Takes One Life

Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln.

At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident.

The investigation determined that a black 2002 Dodge Ram driven by 24 year old John R. Free of Papillion was northbound on Highway 77, just south of Agnew Road when the vehicle lost control due to icy conditions. The vehicle slid sideways north through the intersection at Agnew Rd and into the median where the vehicle rolled several times. John Free was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries due to blunt force trauma.

Free was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a contributing factor.