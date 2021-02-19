Tractor Supply Buys Orscheln Farm and Home Stores
(KFOR NEWS February 19, 2021) Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has entered into an agreement to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home in an all-cash transaction for approximately $297 million.
Orscheln Farm and Home operates 167 stores located in 11 states: Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio.
Among 19 stores in Nebraska is one in Lincoln at 56th and Cornhusker Hwy.
