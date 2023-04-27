TRACK AND FIELD: Southwest Boys, East Girls Win Team Titles at LPS Championships

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–Lincoln Southwest won the team title on the boys side and Lincoln East captured the girls team title Wednesday at the LPS Track and Field Championships at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Complex.

Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos, an Arizona State track commit, tossed the shot put with a throw of 64 feet, ½ inch to set the meet and school record. Southwest’s Lukas Helms won the boys high jump with a leap of 6-8¼, which is now a school and meet record. East’s Gabe Miles, who is the son of former Husker basketball coach Tim Miles, won the boys 100 meter dash. Gabe Miles early in the day Wednesday had signed with North Dakota State to compete in track.

Lincoln High senior girls sprinter Neryah Hekl won the 100 meter dash with the top time in Class A this season of 12.12 seconds. Northeast’s Laney Songster won the girls 100 meter hurdles.

Here are the final standings:

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Lincoln Southwest 153, Lincoln East 115, Lincoln High 80, Lincoln Southeast 74, Lincoln North Star 46, Lincoln Northeast 27.

BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100–1. K. Williams, Lincoln High, :10.70; 2. Carpenter, Lincoln Southwest, :10.90; 3. Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :10.94; 200–1. K. Williams, Lincoln High, :22.16; 2. Miles, Lincoln East, :22.16; 3. Luebcke, Lincoln Northeast, :22.75; 400–1. Miles, Lincoln East, :50.09; 2. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :52.15; 3. Horn, Lincoln Southeast, :52.74; 800–1. Muir, Lincoln Southeast, 1:58.44; 2. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.64; 3. Brown, Lincoln Southwest, 2:01.21; 1,600–1. Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 4:29.62; 2. Graff, Lincoln East, 4:29.66; 3. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 4:30.42; 3,200–1. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:27.13; 2. Graff, Lincoln East, 9:37.49; 3. Davy, Lincoln East, 9:50.71; 110 hurdles–1. Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.87; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :15.08; 3. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :15.43; 300 hurdles–1. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :39.51; 2. Bauman, Lincoln East, :40.05; 3. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :40.14; 400 relay–1. Lincoln High (D. Williams, DeFrand, Hutchinson, K. Williams), :43.15; 2. Lincoln East, :43.35; 3. Lincoln Southwest, :43.96; 3,200 relay–1. Lincoln Southwest (Schnase, McNeese, Olson, Brown), 8:09.78; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 8:17.63; 3. Lincoln High, 8:34.11.

High jump–1. Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 6-8¼; 2. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3; 3. Tempelmeyer, 6-3; pole vault–1. Honda, Lincoln East, 13-0; 2. Peoples, Lincoln Southeast, 12-6; 3. Thornock, Lincoln Southwest, 11-0; long jump–1. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 21-7¾; 2. Lakamp, Lincoln Southwest, 21-6; 3. Appleget, Lincoln Southeast, 21-3½; triple jump–1. D. Williams, Lincoln High, 44-11½; 2. Trost, Lincoln High, 42-4¾; 3. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 42-2½; discus–1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 183-10; 2. Williams-Barney, Lincoln High, 139-3; 3. Detweiler, Lincoln Northeast, 138-7; shot put–1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 64-½; 2. Luedtke, Lincoln Southwest, 50-4; 3. Peterson, Lincoln Northeast, 48-1.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Lincoln East 144, Lincoln Southwest 143, Lincoln Southeast 86, Lincoln North Star 58, Lincoln High 51, Lincoln Northeast 41.

GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100–1. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.12; 2. Barnard, Lincoln East, :12.36; 3. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :12.43; 200–1. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :25.83; 2. Hekl, Lincoln High, :26.15; 3. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :26.35; 400–1. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :59.63; 2. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 1:00.17; 3. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 1:01.08; 800–1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 2:13.66; 2. Wissing, Lincoln East, 2:20.23; 3. Svehla, Lincoln East, 2:20.55; 1,600–1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 5:00.63; 2. Svehla, Lincoln East, 5:13.38; 3. Murray, Lincoln East, 5:16.28; 3,200–1. Murray, Lincoln East, 11:04.45; 2. Yager, Lincoln East, 11:47.97; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 11:49.14; 100 hurdles–1. Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :15.01; 2. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :15.91; 3. Smith, Lincoln East, :16.29; 300 hurdles–1. Smith, Lincoln East, :47.09; 2. Heeren, Lincoln Northeast, :47.20; 3. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :47.78; 400 relay–1. Lincoln Southeast (Freudenberg, Bumgarner, Porter, Fennell), :49.66; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :50.23; 3. Lincoln East, :51.48; 1,600 relay–1. Lincoln Southeast (Duweling, Fennell, Porter, Freudenberg), 4:06.22; 2. Lincoln East, 4:06.92; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 4:11.09; 3,200 relay–1. Lincoln East (Herzberg, Nyberg, Wissing, Bailey), 10:00.91; 2. Lincoln North Star, 10:22.56; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 10:32.20.

High jump–1. Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star, 5-5; 2. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 5-1; 3. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 5-1; pole vault–1. Tlamka, Lincoln High, 10-6; 2. Boutin, Lincoln North Star, 10-0; 3. Savice, Lincoln Southwest, 10-0; long jump–1. Bankole, Lincoln Southwest, 16-8½; 2. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, 15-10; 3. Herbel, Lincoln Southeast, 15-7¾; triple jump–1. Mayom, Lincoln High, 35-6½; 2. Herbel, Lincoln Southeast, 35-3¼; 3. Bankole, Lincoln Southwest, 34-5½; discus–1. Adams, Lincoln East, 123-4; 2. Long, Lincoln Southwest, 116-1; 3. Christensen, Lincoln Southwest, 109-4; shot put–1. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 40-11; 2. Adams, Lincoln East, 37-8½; 3. Fern, Lincoln East, 35-3.