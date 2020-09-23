      Weather Alert

Total COVID-19 Case Count In Lancaster County Continues To Close In On 6,000

Sep 23, 2020 @ 5:40pm

LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 23)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 88 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday, bringing the community total to 5,938.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information on Wednesday:

Recoveries: remains at 2,216

 

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – up from 8.1 percent to 8.2 percent
  • State – remains at 9.7 percent
  • National – remains at 8.3 percent

 

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 53 with 23 from Lancaster County (three on ventilators) and 30 from other communities (four on ventilators).