Toronto International Film Festival CEO gives Nickelback a “hell yes” at documentary premiere

Nickelback may be one of the most hated bands of all time, but the Canadian rockers now find themselves at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

The band’s new documentary, Hate to Love, premiered at the event Friday, September 8, during which TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey explained how the film made the 2023 slate.

“We talked about it and thought, ‘Are we still going to be cool and artsy if we invite this film?’” Bailey said, according to Variety. “F*** it, hell yes.”

Hate to Love documents Nickelback’s journey throughout their career, from the hit records and sold-out shows to the seemingly endless jokes made at their expense.

“It’s relatable to everyone,” director Leigh Brooks said of the film.

