Tornadoes Verified From Monday Night Storms in SE Nebraska

A large tree snapped at 50th and Leighton in northeast Lincoln, due to high winds from Monday night's severe storms. This view is looking north. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–Two tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down late Monday night in Lancaster and Saline counties.

The first twister, rated an EF-0, touched down about 5 miles southwest of Dorchester in northern Saline County, damaging several trees along Highway 15. A little more than an hour later, a second tornado touched down, rated an EF-1, in southwestern Lancaster County between Denton and Roca, in the area of SW 27th and West Rokeby Road, damaging homes, barns and knocked down trees. Some homes had damaged siding and broken windows and part of their roofs were torn off.

Significant damage was reported at a horse stable in the area and a silo was damaged. The tornado lifted near SW 1st and West Rokeby Road. No one was hurt.

Meanwhile, if you have public tree damage in your neighborhood from Monday night’s severe storms, you can contact the City of Lincoln’s forestry division to have crews come out and remove them. You can call 402-441-7847. This would apply to trees that are in the city right away that are blocking sidewalks, streets or covering vehicles.