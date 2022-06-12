LINCOLN, Neb. (June 12, 2022 – KOLN) – According to National Weather Service tornado reports from Saturday, a tornado touchdown was observed by law enforcement in Wymore in Gage County around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Minutes previously, trained spotters reported a brief touch down of a tornado east of Blue Springs, also in Gage County. These reports are still being confirmed by the National Weather Service.