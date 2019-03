This is Severe Weather Awareness Week. on Wednesday, the focus was tornado watches and warning…how to prepare for a tornado and what to do when one hits. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Cathy Zapotocny tells KFOR NEWS not only is Severe Weather Awareness Week a good time for Nebraskans to prepare, but for media outlets and weather experts to make sure systems in place to notify and update the public when severe weather rolls in.

