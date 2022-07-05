Tornado Strikes Southeastern Edge of Grand Island Early Monday Morning
GRAND ISLAND–(KFOR July 4)–The National Weather Service Monday afternoon determined that an EF1 tornado hit the far southeast edge of Grand Island early Monday morning.
The peak winds of the twister were around 110 mph and traveled about 10 miles from about 4 miles south of Grand Island in Hall County just before 1 o’clock Monday morning and ended up about 4 miles southwest of Chapman in Merrick County.
The tornado damage was mainly in far southeast Grand Island, east of South Locust Street and south of Husker Highway. At least six homes in the area suffered damage, along with power poles being snapped.
No reports of any injuries.