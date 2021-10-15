country rock - detail of a guy with pleaded shirt and jeans playing an electric guitar, old stained american flag as background - overlay paper effect
According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Nirvana topped a new list at number 1 and number 2 on the “Top 30 Grunge Albums.” Fellow Seattle rockers Pearl Jam rounded out the Top Three with its 1993 set, Vs.
You can count the other great Seattle artists out. The list also includes Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, grunge supergroup Temple Of The Dog, and Smashing Pumpkins.
Ultimate Classic Rock’s “Top 10 Grunge Albums”:
1. Nirvana – Nevermind (1991)
2. Nirvana – In Utero (1993)
3. Pearl Jam – Ten (1991)
4. Soundgarden – Superunknown (1994)
5. Alice In Chains – Dirt (1992)
6. Soundgarden – Badmotorfinger (1991)
7. Pearl Jam – Vs. (1993)
8. Temple Of The Dog – Temple Of The Dog (1991)
9. Nirvana – Bleach (1989)
10. Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream (1993)
That’s the list. Agree or disagree.