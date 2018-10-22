Top 10 NE Colleges and Universities

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2019’s Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
To help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, WalletHub compared nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Nebraska
|1
|Creighton University
|6
|Hastings College
|2
|University of Nebraska-Lincoln
|7
|University of Nebraska-Kearney
|3
|Doane University
|8
|Grace University
|4
|York College
|9
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|Nebraska Wesleyan University
|10
|Midland University
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Creighton University (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)
- 8th – Admission Rate
- 10th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 4th – On-Campus Crime
- 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 5th – Net Cost
- 10th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 5th – On-Campus Crime
- 6th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Doane University (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)
- 5th – Admission Rate
- 9th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 8th – On-Campus Crime
- 9th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 4th – Graduation Rate
- 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
