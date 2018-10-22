Top 10 NE Colleges and Universities

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2019’s Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.

To help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, WalletHub compared nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Nebraska

1 Creighton University 6 Hastings College 2 University of Nebraska-Lincoln 7 University of Nebraska-Kearney 3 Doane University 8 Grace University 4 York College 9 University of Nebraska-Omaha 5 Nebraska Wesleyan University 10 Midland University

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Creighton University (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

8 th – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 10 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 4 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 4 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 5 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 10 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 5 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 6 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Doane University (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

5 th – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 9 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 8 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 9 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 4 th – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

The post Top 10 NE Colleges and Universities appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.