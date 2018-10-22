Top 10 NE Colleges and Universities

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2019’s Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.

To help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, WalletHub compared nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Nebraska

1 Creighton University 6 Hastings College
2 University of Nebraska-Lincoln 7 University of Nebraska-Kearney
3 Doane University 8 Grace University
4 York College 9 University of Nebraska-Omaha
5 Nebraska Wesleyan University 10 Midland University

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Creighton University (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

  • 8th – Admission Rate
  • 10th – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 4th – On-Campus Crime
  • 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

  • 3rd – Admission Rate
  • 5th – Net Cost
  • 10th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 5th – On-Campus Crime
  • 6th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Doane University (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

  • 5th – Admission Rate
  • 9th – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 8th – On-Campus Crime
  • 9th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 4th – Graduation Rate
  • 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

