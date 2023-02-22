Tools Were Taken From a Semi Parked Outside a Southeast Lincoln Hotel

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–A 60-year-old man had his tools stolen from his tool box from his semi-truck sometime before 7am Tuesday and didn’t realized they were missing until he arrived at the T.O. Haas Tire store off of 24th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police say the victim reported to officers that all of his tools were gone and had his truck parked outside of a Holiday Inn near 84th and Nebraska Parkway. Among the 20 tools missing are mostly Milwaukee brand sockets and cordless tools with a value of nearly $4,300.

No one has been arrested.

If you have information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.