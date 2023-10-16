Tools Stolen From Utility Trucks Parked Outside SE Lincoln Hotel

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 16)–Lincoln Police say around $8,000 worth of tools are missing, after they were stolen sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning from tool boxes on some utility trucks parked outside the Holiday Inn Express near 87th and Nebraska Parkway.

Investigators say the tool boxes were locked but had been pried open. So far, no suspects and damage amounts are around $2,500. If you have information on this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.