Tools, Equipment Taken From South Lincoln Construction Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that was reported early Monday morning at a construction site near 11th and South Street.

Captain Todd Kocian says an employee of the construction company reported that over the weekend, three of their large tool storage boxes had been pried open and various tools and equipment were missing About $3,500 worth of power tools are gone and damage estimates to the boxes are around $400.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. If you have information on this theft, you are encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.