Too Soon! Lead singer of BRAD gone.

One of my favorite tracks “The Day Brings” from their 2nd album “Interiors” – you may recall the song after you hear it. Dropping the video below. Sorry the quality isn’t the greatest, but you get it. It is odd that he passed away on the anniversary of Kurt and Layne, though.

Last week, Shawn Smith of the Seattle-based band Brad died in his sleep at the age of 53. And fans couldn’t help but notice an eerie parallel to some other famous rockers from the Emerald City.

Smith died on April 5th – the same day Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain died in 1994, and Alice In Chains singer Layne Staley died in 2002.

It was a particularly devastating loss for Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, who was also a member of Brad, and who lost lead singer Andrew Wood of his former band Mother Love Bone in 1990.