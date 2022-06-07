Tonight’s Jazz In June Opener Postponed
Lincoln, NE (June 7, 2022) Tonight’s Jazz in June performance with Andy William and the Nebraska All-Stars has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather. A new date will be announced as soon as possible with the concert scheduled to take place at the Lied Center. VIP ticket holders will have their tickets honored at the rescheduled date or can contact the Lied Center Ticket Office for additional options at: [email protected].
Jazz in June Coordinator Mike Semrad said “The safety of the artists, production crew, volunteers, and audience members is our top priority. With the current forecast for severe thunderstorms tonight we wanted to make the announcement in time for everyone to plan accordingly. We look forward to kicking off the Jazz in June season on June 14 with Darryl White!”
Visit jazzinjune.com for more information.