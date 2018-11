Kampout 4 Kids Concert is Tuesday! P.O.D. with Nonpoint and Islander! You can get tickets today at CD Warehouse only as the Bourbon Box Office is closed on Mondays! Otherwise get ’em thru the link below

Know that when you buy a ticket you are helping the people who live RIGHT HERE thru the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties – PLUS YOU WILL HAVE AN AWESOME TIME!