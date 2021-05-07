Tommy Lee got a new house
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has a new home. Why is this important? To most people it’s not. To a Motley Crue fan of almost 40 years, it’s really cool to see where one of your favorite rock stars calls home. Have a look